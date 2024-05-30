SALTDOGS BASEBALL: Lincoln Loses Rubber Match to Kane County

LINCOLN–(News Release May 29)–The Saltdogs dropped game three, the rubber match, from Haymarket Park and Kane County used big bats in the later innings to secure a 7-3 win.

Lincoln’s Dakota Donners put together a three-hit effort with a trio of singles, driving in one run, and he also came around to score a run on Wednesday night. Zane Zurbrugg extended his hit streak to seven with a two-hit effort, an RBI single in the second innings, and a lead-off single in the bottom of the ninth.

The Saltdogs geared up to try and capture their second series win of the season and they got a 3-2 lead after five innings of play. Kane County struck right back with two runs in the top of the sixth and one in the seventh and eight innings. Lincoln recorded 10 hits on the night but it wasn’t enough to match the Cougars’ 12 hits. No errors from either team throughout the game.

Lincoln drops the series and falls to 7-12 on the year as they head into a travel day up to Winnipeg to take on the Goldeyes for a weekend series that begins Friday at 7pm.

Catch every Saltdogs game home and away on KFOR FM 101.5/1240 AM.