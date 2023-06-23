SALTDOGS BASEBALL: Lincoln Gets First Ever Series Sweep In Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Canada–(News Release June 22)–Nick Anderson hit a go-ahead homer in the 7th inning, right-handed pitcher Carter Hope worked a seven-out save, and the Lincoln Saltdogs rallied to beat Winnipeg 6-5 and complete their first-ever road sweep of the Goldeyes at Shaw Park on Thursday night.

Anderson’s homer gave Lincoln (18-17) a 6-4 lead and the ‘Dogs held on with Hope’s first save of the year after he relieved right-handed pitcher Josh Roeder with two outs in the 7th inning.

The Goldeyes (13-23) took a lead when right fielder Max Murphy hit a three-run homer in the 1st inning. First baseman Tommy McCarthy then hit a two-out RBI single to make it 4-0 in the 3rd.

The ‘Dogs responded immediately in the 4th. Left fielder Aaron Takacs hit an RBI double to get Lincoln on the board and catcher Marshall Awtry added another with an RBI groundout. With two outs in the inning, shortstop Drew Devine tied the game with a two-run double.

The Goldeyes got a run back on Murphy’s RBI single in the 7th but Hope came on to get the final seven outs just one night after left-handed pitcher Steffon Moore recorded a six-out save.

First baseman Yanio Perez extended his hitting streak to eight games, while second baseman Nate Samson extended his to seven.

Roeder allowed three runs in the 1st but rallied to pitch into the 7th for the fourth consecutive start. He allowed five runs on 10 hits with one walk and three strikeouts.

The ‘Dogs now head south and return to the USA where they’ll open a three-game series against the Sioux Falls Canaries on Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and pregame coverage begins at 6:35 on KFOR FM 101.5/1240 AM.