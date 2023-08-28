SALTDOGS BASEBALL: Lincoln Falls In Series Finale at Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, SD–(News Release Aug. 27)–Aaron Takacs extended his hitting streak to six, but the Lincoln Saltdogs lost 6-0 at Sioux Falls Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Takacs went 2-for-3 with a single, double and walk, but the ‘Dogs (43-50) left 12 runners on base and were shut out for the seventh time this year despite outhitting the Canaries 10-6.

Sioux Falls (48-46) opened the scoring in the 1st inning. Aaron Whitefield reached on a walk and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt. Whitefield then stole third and scored on a throwing error from catcher Luke Roskam on the play. The Canaries then added to the lead in the 4th. After two leadoff walks from left-handed pitcher Abdallah Aris, leftfielder Darnell Sweeney hit a ball to right-center that centerfielder Nick Anderson couldn’t catch which led to a violent wall collision. Sweeney got to third on a two-run triple while Anderson remained down before leaving the game.

Aris allowed the one hit over three-plus innings but was tagged for four runs and five walks with no strikeouts. Right-handed pitcher Walter Borkovich pitched the rest of the 4th and 5th innings, allowing a single from second-baseman Trevor Achenbach to score Sweeney, but otherwise tossed two scoreless frames with no walks and two strikeouts. Sioux Falls extended the lead to 6-0 on a two-run homer from centerfielder Aaron Whitefield off of right-handed pitcher R.J. Freure in the 7th inning. Freure allowed two runs in one inning. Left-hander Steffon Moore tossed a scoreless 8th inning, while right-hander Carter Hope worked around two hits in a scoreless 6th.

The ‘Dogs now return home for an off-day Monday. Lincoln opens a three-game series against Cleburne beginning with a seven-inning doubleheader starting at 5:05 p.m. on Tuesday. Radio coverage will join-in-progress at 6:00 p.m. on KFOR FM 101.5/1240 AM.