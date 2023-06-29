SALTDOGS BASEBALL: Lincoln Drops Third Straight Game In Wednesday Loss to Winnipeg

LINCOLN–(News Release June 28)–Will Kengor had a four-hit game with a homer and a double, but the Lincoln Saltdogs couldn’t rally from an early deficit in a 10-7 loss to the Winnipeg Goldeyes on Wednesday night.

Kengor’s four-hit game was the second for a Saltdog this year and he finished with three RBIs, but the Goldeyes (18-24) scored five runs in the 1st inning and never trailed in their fifth straight win.

Max Murphy opened the scoring with a two-run homer, and the Goldeyes added three more on a bases-loaded walk from Brynn Martinez and a two-run single from Tra Holmes. The Saltdogs (19-22) got a run back on the first of Kengor’s four hits – an RBI single in the bottom-half of the 1st. Winnipeg added to the lead with an RBI single from Najee Gaskins in the 2nd.

Kengor added an RBI double to make it 6-2 in the 3rd and SS Drew Devine hit a two-run homer to make it 6-4 in the 4th inning. The Goldeyes took a 7-4 lead on a passed ball in the 5th but the ‘Dogs answered with a sacrifice fly from Marshall Awtry in the bottom-half. Both teams scored in the 6th inning – Javeyan Williams made it 8-5 with an RBI single and Kengor’s solo homer cut the deficit back to two.

The Goldeyes added two in the 8th inning on a single from Williams and a wild pitch, but Connor Panas hit a solo homer into the right field parking lot to make it 10-7 in the bottom of the 8th inning.

Abdallah Aris allowed six runs in four innings, while Nic Laio and R.J. Freure each gave up one run. Carson Lance allowed two unearned runs before LHP David Zoz pitched a scoreless 9th inning.

The series concludes Thursday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and pregame coverage begins at 6:35 p.m. on KFOR FM 101.5/1240 AM.