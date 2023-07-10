SALTDOGS BASEBALL: Lincoln Comes Up Short In Series Finale at Gary Southshore

GARY, Ind.–(News Release July 9)–Connor Panas extended his hitting streak to 16, but the Lincoln Saltdogs fell short of a sweep with a 7-2 loss to the Gary SouthShore RailCats at U.S. Steel Yard on Sunday afternoon.

Lincoln (27-24) took a lead on a sac fly from Yanio Perez in the 1st inning. In the 5th, another sac fly from Drew Devine made it 2-0. The RailCats (21-32) scored five times to take a lead in the 5th. Jose Contreras plated the first run with a sac fly before Michael Woodworth cleared the bases with a two-out double to make 4-2. After Woodworth’s double, Gio Diaz added an RBI single and the RailCats led by three.

Gary SouthShore extended the lead to 7-2 in the 7th inning. Daniel Lingua and Jackson Valera each added a run with an RBI single. Lincoln pitcher Zach Keenan allowed five runs over six innings and took the loss. David Zoz pitched the 7th and 8th innings and allowed two runs on three hits.

The ‘Dogs will return home and have Monday off before opening a three-game series with the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks on Tuesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and pregame coverage begins at 6:35 on KFOR FM 101.5/1240 AM.