SALTDOGS BASEBALL: Lincoln Avoids Sweep By Defeating Sioux Falls In Sunday Finale

SIOUX FALLS, SD–(News Release June 25)–Tanner Brown allowed one run over six innings and the Lincoln Saltdogs salvaged the finale of a three-game series with an 9-1 win over the Sioux Falls Canaries on Sunday afternoon.

The left-hander Brown, a Sioux Falls native, allowed one run on four hits with two walks and six strikeouts – tossing a second consecutive quality start while Lincoln (19-19) finished off a 4-2 road trip.

Connor Panas hit a homer on the first pitch of the game to give the ‘Dogs a 1-0 lead. Lincoln added three in the 5th when Drew Devine singled in a run and Yanio Perez followed with a two-run single.

The Canaries (17-24) got a run back on an RBI triple from Jordan Barth in the 5th, but the ‘Dogs restored the four-run lead on the second of two doubles from Aaron Takacs in the 6th. Lincoln hit back-to-back homers for the third time in two games when 3B Will Kengor hit a three-run shot followed by a solo home run from RF Zane Zurbrugg in a four-run 7th inning.

Pitcher Nic Laio worked two scoreless innings with three strikeouts, while RHP Carson Lance struck out three in a scoreless 9th inning. Nick Anderson walked twice more and now has 26 walks with just seven strikeouts in the month of June.

The ‘Dogs hit three more homers and had six more extra-base hits after hitting five homers with eight extra-base hits on Saturday night.

The ‘Dogs now return home for a seven-game homestand opening Monday night against the Winnipeg Goldeyes. Game one of a four-game series is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and pregame coverage begins at 6:35 on KFOR FM 101.5/1240 AM.