SALTDOGS BASEBALL: Fargo-Moorhead Claims Series Victory With Thursday Night Win Over Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 14)–The Lincoln Saltdogs took the series loss after Fargo-Moorhead picked up an 11-2 victory at Haymarket Park in the final game of the three-game midweek series on Thursday night.

Former Husker Scott Schreiber belted a grand slam for the Redhawks in the top of the 4th to break the game open at 10-0. The only two runs for Lincoln came in the sixth inning when Connor Panas hit a solo home run and in the seventh when Yanio Perez also hit a solo homer.

Lincoln begins a weekend series with the Milwaukee Milkmen at Haymarket Park beginning Friday night, with coverage of the series opener beginning at 6:35 on KFOR.