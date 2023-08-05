SALTDOGS BASEBALL: ‘Dogs Walked Off By Dockhounds In Series Opener

(OCONOMOWOC, Wisconsin-News Release) RHP Zach Keenan allowed four runs – three earned – over seven-plus innings, but the ‘Dogs were walked off in a 5-4 loss to the Lake Country DockHounds at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park on Friday night.

Keenan pitched into the 8th inning but the ‘Dogs (36-36) allowed runs in the 7th, 8th and 9th innings and lost the series opener.

Lincoln took a 1-0 lead on an RBI single from C Marshall Awtry in the 2nd inning and the ‘Dogs made it 2-0 when LF Aaron Takacs bounced into a double play that scored 2B Nate Samson in the 4th inning.

Lake Country (36-36) tied the game on a two-run homer from DH Curtis Terry in the bottom of the 4th.

Lincoln regained the lead in the 5th inning. Samson hit a sacrifice fly with the bases loaded and one out to make it 3-2, and later in the inning 3B Luis Roman hit an RBI single to give Lincoln a 4-2 lead.

The DockHounds got within a run on an RBI single from 3B Jaxx Groshans in the 7th inning before CF Marek Chlup tied the game on an RBI double in the 8th.

RHP Carter Hope came on with the game tied in the 9th inning. After allowing singles to LF Dustin Woodcock and Groshans, the DockHounds had runners on the corner with nobody out. C Tyler Hill then hit a high chopper to Roman at third, scoring Woodcock with no throw at the plate.

Keenan allowed nine hits with one walk and six strikeouts. RHP Devin Conn tossed one scoreless inning but allowed his first inherited runner to score on the game-tying double in the 8th inning.

The series continues Saturday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. and pregame coverage begins at 5:35 on KFOR FM 101.5/1240 AM.