SALTDOGS BASEBALL: ‘Dogs Split Doubleheader With Goldeyes

LINCOLN, NE-(News Release/KFOR Aug 18) The ‘Dogs and Winnipeg Goldeyes split a doubleheader on Friday at Haymarket Park, with Winnipeg (36-49) rallying to win the first game 4-3 and Lincoln (42-43) cruising to a 9-2 win in Game 2.

The teams were making up a rainout at Shaw Park back on August 10 – what was supposed to be the final game of a three-game series last week.

GAME 1 BOX SCORE

GAME 2 BOX SCORE

GAME 1

3B Will Kengor went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, but the ‘Dogs allowed three runs late and lost 4-3 to the Goldeyes in the opener.

DH Jason Rogers opened the scoring with an RBI single in the 1st inning to give Lincoln a 1-0 lead. The Goldeyes tied the game with an RBI double from CF Javeyan Williams in the 2nd but Lincoln made it 3-1 on an RBI single from Kengor and an error on a bunt single from RF Connor Panas in the bottom-half of the inning.

It remained 3-1 until the 5th when the Goldeyes got a run back on an RBI fielder’s choice from RF Max Murphy.

With two on and two out in the 6th, 2B Brynn Martinez hit a two-run single to make it 4-3.

The ‘Dogs went 1-2-3 in the 7th inning, leaving C Luke Roskam on deck to finish 0-for-3, snapping his league-best 45-game on-base streak.

RHP Landen Bourassa earned the win with a complete game, seven-inning performance. RHP Zach Keenan allowed four runs over 5 and 1/3 innings while LHP David Zoz pitched 2/3 innings in relief and RHP Nic Laio tossed a scoreless 7th inning.

GAME 2

LHP Tanner Brown allowed one run over six innings and the ‘Dogs won 9-2 to split the doubleheader.

The ‘Dogs took a 2-0 lead on RBI singles from 1B Jason Rogers and DH Yanio Perez in the 1st inning.

Winnipeg got a run back on an RBI groundout from 3B Keith Torres in the 3rd, but the ‘Dogs responded with back-to-back RBI singles from 3B Will Kengor and 2B Nate Samson in the bottom half of the inning.

Lincoln added two more runs in the 5th on consecutive sacrifice flies from Kengor and Samson before the ‘Dogs made it 9-1 when both LF Zane Zurbrugg and RF Connor Panas scored on passed balls and Rogers added an RBI single in the 6th.

RHP Matt Cronin pitched the 7th inning and allowed one run.

The ‘Dogs and Goldeyes continue the series on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. and pregame coverage begins at 5:35 on KFOR FM 101.5/1240 AM.