SALTDOGS BASEBALL: ‘Dogs Shut Out Chicago Behind Keenan’s Gem

LINCOLN, NE–(Saltdogs Release/KFOR July 26) The Saltdogs (25-42) put together a complete performance for the second consecutive night to defeat Chicago (34-32) 6-0 on Friday night.

RHP Zach Keenan posted his seventh quality start of the season throwing 7.0 shutout innings surrendering five hits, four walks, and struck out three batters.

OF Matt Pita put together a three-hit night with a single, double, and solo homer his second of the season.

OF Aaron Takacs drove in two runs in a 2-for-3 performance bringing his total to 38 which is second on the team.

The Saltdogs opened the scoring for the fourth consecutive game with Takacs’ first of two RBI singles that scored INF Alex Baeza. Lincoln would tack on another with a sacrifice fly from OF Kyle Battle, his first RBI in a Saltdogs uniform.

To the sixth Pita left the yard out to left field to extend the ‘Dogs’ lead to three capping off his three-hit night.

Lincoln would score thrice in the seventh with an INF Dakota Conners RBI bunt single, an INF Jack Dragum sacrifice fly, and Takacs’ second RBI base hit of the night.

Chicago would threaten to score in the ninth but would ground into a double play. Lincoln has now won four games in a row for the first time this season.

Lincoln goes for the series win Saturday night at 6:05 from Haymarket Park in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Catch every Saltdogs game home and away on KFOR FM 101.5/1240 AM or stream live for free on aabaseball.tv, new for the 2024 season.