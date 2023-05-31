SALTDOGS BASEBALL: Anderson’s Homer Breaks Up No-Hitter In Lincoln’s Loss to Kansas City

By Michael Dixon

LINCOLN–(May 30)–Centerfielder Nick Anderson hit his league-leading eighth homer to break up a combined no-hit bid on the first pitch of the 9th inning, but the Saltdogs fell 8-1 to the Kansas City Monarchs at Haymarket Park on Tuesday night.

Anderson hit his third homer in as many games and the ‘Dogs avoided being no-hit for the first time in franchise history.

The Monarchs (9-8) opened the scoring when DH Dylan Rosahit a two-run homer in the 5th inning.

Kansas City extended the lead when CF Johneswy Fargashit a two-run single with the bases loaded in the 7th inning. Vargas had two hits and extended his hitting streak to 11 games.

Catcher Chris Herrmann hit a grand slam – his seventh homer of the year – to give Kansas City an 8-0 lead later in the 7th.

Right-handed pitcher Josh Roeder allowed two runs across five innings with one walk and one strikeout. Righty Carter Hope tossed a scoreless 6th and RHP Nic Laio struck out five hitters in two innings of relief. DH Matt Goodheart pitched the 9th inning and faced the minimum on six pitches.

The series concludes on Wednesday night. The rubber match is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and pregame coverage begins at 6:35 on KFOR FM 101.5/1240 AM.