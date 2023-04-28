Saliva to release new album featuring late guitarist Wayne Swinny

Saliva intends to release a new album that they recorded with late guitarist Wayne Swinny prior to his death last month.

A statement posted to the “Click Click Boom” outfit’s Facebook reads, “Since the devastating loss of our brother Wayne, we have had many difficult decisions regarding the future of the band.”

“We had recently completed an album that was three years in the making,” the post continues. “But when tragedy struck, we paused all plans and focused our energy on supporting one another and Wayne’s loved ones through this troubling time.”

Having now taken “careful consideration,” and with the blessing from Swinny’s family, Saliva has “made the decision to pay tribute to [Swinny’s] legacy the best way we know how, through our music.”

“We intend to now move forward with the release of our album so everyone can hear the new songs that Wayne put his heart and soul into,” Saliva writes. “We will also continue with the summer tour plans, honoring his memory every time we perform with a portion of the proceeds from each show gifted to his daughter Nikki.”

Saliva’s also helped set up a GoFundMe in support of Nikki.

Swinny co-founded Saliva and was the last remaining original member left in the group’s lineup. He died March 22 after being hospitalized with a brain hemorrhage. He was 59.

