Saliva guitarist Wayne Swinny hospitalized with brain hemorrhage

Saliva guitarist Wayne Swinny has been hospitalized after suffering a brain hemorrhage.

In a statement posted to their Facebook Wednesday, the “Click Click Boom” rockers write, “Our dear brother Wayne Swinny was discovered Tuesday morning in medical distress and paramedics were called.”

“He was transported to a hospital where he was diagnosed with a Spontaneous Hemorrhage in his brain,” the post continues. “He is currently in the ICU as we await further news. We ask that you keep him in your thoughts and prayers at this time.”

Swinny is a co-founder of Saliva and is the only original member in the band’s current lineup. The group’s 2001 album, Every Six Seconds, is certified Platinum by the RIAA and spawned the singles “Click Click Boom,” “Your Disease” and “After Me.”

