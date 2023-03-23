Saliva guitarist Wayne Swinny has died. According to TMZ, he was 59.

The news comes shortly after the “Click Click Boom” rockers announced earlier Wednesday that Swinny had been hospitalized Tuesday with a brain hemorrhage. In a follow-up statement Wednesday evening, Saliva shared, “It is with great sadness that we report the passing of our brother Wayne Swinny.”

“Wayne passed away this afternoon from a Spontaneous brain hemorrhage while we were out on tour,” the post reads. “Details for the funeral arrangements will be announced shortly. Wayne will be missed by all those who knew him. We love you Wayne.”

Swinny is a co-founder of Saliva, and was the only original member in the band’s current lineup. The group’s 2001 album, Every Six Seconds, is certified Platinum by the RIAA and spawned the singles “Click Click Boom,” “Your Disease” and “After Me.”

Saliva released their latest album, 10 Lives, in 2018. They put out three singles in 2022, including “High on Me,” which is currently charting on Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

