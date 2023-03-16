Saint Asonia premieres video for ﻿’Extrovert’﻿ song “Devastate”

Saint Asonia has premiered the video for “Devastate,” a track off the band’s Extrovert EP.

The clip captures an intense live performance backed by flashing video screens. You can watch it now streaming on YouTube.

“It’s a song I wrote about those people in our lives that always seem to leave a trail of destruction behind them,” frontman Adam Gontier says of “Devastate.” “I feel like we’ve all got, or had, someone in our lives that was just evil. Not caring about anything but themselves, and turning everything they touch into darkness.”

Extrovert was released last November. It’s one of two EPs Saint Asonia put out in 2022, along with July’s Introvert.

Saint Asonia is currently on a U.S. tour with Theory of a Deadman and Skillet. They’ll then launch a Canadian headlining tour in April.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.