Ryan Reynolds posts Nickelback song alongside Deadpool Euros photo

Ryan Reynolds is continuing his campaign to back the ‘Back.

In an Instagram post, the actor shared photos of him dressed up in his Deadpool costume at the 2024 Euros soccer tournament during a trip to Berlin. To soundtrack the post, Reynolds picked the Nickelback song “Far Away.”

Nickelback then responded to Reynolds’ post in an Instagram Story, adding, “Excited to see Deadpool & Wolverine.” The upcoming third Deadpool movie hits theaters July 26.

You may recall that Reynolds narrated a video during Nickelback’s induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 2023. He also defended the band in character as Deadpool in a video called “Respect the Back” in 2018 while promoting the Once Upon a Deadpool version of Deadpool 2.

