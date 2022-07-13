Rural Lincoln Man’s Death Ruled a Homicide
LINCOLN–(KFOR July 13)–A 78-year-old rural Lincoln man, whose body was found Monday morning inside his home near SW 40th and West “A” Street, was the apparent victim of a homicide.
According to Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner on Wednesday, an autopsy confirmed that Gene Oltman died from blunt force trauma. The method of how Oltman died, along with any potential suspects in the case are still under investigation. No arrests yet.
Oltman’s 68-year-old wife, who lives in the home, was taken to a Lincoln hospital on Monday for an unrelated medical condition.