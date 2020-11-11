Royal Grove Runs Afoul Of Covid Guidelines
Lincoln, NE (November 11, 2020) The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department has revoked the Royal Grove’s event plan after receiving information about a concert at the venue. Health Director Pat Lopez said LLCHD received numerous complaints about the Sada Baby concert on Saturday, November 7, and photos from the event show “numerous violations” of the local Directed Health Measure. Lopez said The Royal Grove will not be able to hold events without LLCHD’s approval of a new event plan. She added the City Attorney’s office is considering legal action.
Lopez said the photos show that dozens of patrons were very close together, not social distancing and not wearing masks. They also were not seated at tables in groups of eight or less and at least six feet apart.
“Having an event plan is important, but ensuring your patrons comply with that plan is essential to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in our community,” Lopez said. “The concert at the Royal Grove last Saturday clearly had the potential to be a ‘super spreader’ event leading to a very large number of cases of COVID-19. Our health systems are seriously stressed right now and are caring for more COVID-19 patients than ever before. Activities like this are simply not acceptable at this time and impact our whole community.”
LLCHD “strongly urges” all those who attended the event to self-quarantine for 14 days to protect others. Those who develop COVID-19 symptoms are also urged to get tested.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, repeated shaking with chills, repeated muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell. If you have symptoms, please get tested. Testing is now open to all Lancaster County residents by appointment only.
The testing process begins with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com, CHIHealth.com or TestNebraska.com. Drive through test sites include:
- Bryan Health: Former Graham Tire Store, northeast corner of 19th and “O” streets.
- Test Nebraska: Gateway Mall, 6100 “O” St., northwest corner of the mall. Test Nebraska’s hours are 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
- CHI Health St. Elizabeth: Autumn Ridge Family Medicine, 5000 North 26th St. and Southwest Family Health, 1240 Aries Drive. Call either site to schedule an appointment: Autumn Ridge at 402-435-5300 and South West Family at 402-420-1300.
The COVID-19 Risk Dial is now in the red position. The red dial position indicates a severe risk of the virus spreading. Residents are advised to stay home unless traveling for work, school, food or medical care or to check on others who may need assistance.
For more information, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the Health Department hotline at 402-441-8006.