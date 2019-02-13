Rosters Released For 61st Nebraska Shrine Bowl Football Game

The Nebraska Shrine Bowl Board of Directors have released the rosters for the 61st Annual Nebraska Shrine Bowl Game.
Head Coaches Paul Limongi (Omaha Burke HS) and Glen Snodgrass (York HS) together with their coaching staffs each chose from nominated seniors in their designated regions to represent their respective high schools, as well as North or South, in the 2019 Nebraska Shrine Bowl.
|NORTH TEAM
|SOUTH TEAM
|Kodjo Atikphou, Grand Island
|Cole Aniello, Millard West
|Ryan Bena, Creighton Prep
|Edwen Baptista, Friend
|Koby Brandenburg, Central City
|Quinn Butzke, Centennial
|Mehki Butler, Omaha North
|Hunter Chilton, Gretna
|Cedric Case, Lincoln High
|John Christensen, Bruning-Davenport
|Tyler Chadwick, Omaha Burke
|Baily Darnell, Auburn
|Connor Cowling, Norfolk
|Jaiden Davis, Lincoln Southeast
|Jackson Creek, Millard North
|Joe Dworak, Lincoln Pius X
|Shane Dailey, Jr., Bellevue West
|Jarod Epperson, Omaha Skutt
|Sid DeMayo, Mt. Michael
|Colin Giron, McCook
|Lane Edis, Mullen
|Taevyn Grixby, Lincoln Southwest
|Grayson Garey, Broken Bow
|D.J. Gross, McCook
|Trenton Harbor, Gothenburg
|Tyson Guzman, Omaha Westside
|Jack Hasz, Creighon Prep
|Gabe Heins, Kearney
|Jacob Herbek, GICC
|Jackson Hirschfeld, Centennial
|Mason Hiemstra, Alliance
|Torrence Jackson, Omaha Central
|Garrett Hustedt, Mt. Michael
|Austin Jablonski, Lincoln Pius X
|Cooper Jewett, Elkhorn South
|Joseph Krause, Seward
|Caden Johnson, Wahoo Bishop Neumann
|Nick Leader, Lincoln Southwest
|Chris Jones, Lincoln High
|Alex Lewis, Omaha South
|Rhett Jordan, Waverly
|Jayden Merriman, Millard South
|Kaden Kneifl, Wayne
|Mike McClanahan, Papillion LaVista South
|Sam Kolterman, Wahoo
|Brayden Miller, Kearney
|Quincy Nichols, Blair
|Riley Moses, Fillmore Central
|Steven Krawczyk, Omaha North
|Chase Norblade, Papillion LaVista South
|Lane McGinley, Valentine
|Nouredin Nouli, Norris
|Robert Pentecost, Papillion LaVista
|Garrett Nuss, Sutton
|Luke Reimer, Lincoln North Star
|Caden Opfer, Gretna
|Keegan Reitschneider, Scottsbluff
|Lucas Paloucek, Ogallala
|Jackson Ritchhart, Fremont
|Cade Reichardt, Aurora
|Alex Rodgers, Omaha Roncalli Catholic
|PJ Schaben, Seward
|Dylan Sales, Omaha Burke
|Barrett Sellon, Lincoln East
|Logan Schuelke, Waverly
|Braden Sellon, Lincoln East
|Sam Sims, Grand Island
|Garrett Snodgrass, York
|Jack Sutton, Wahoo
|Noah Stafursky, York
|Joe Teten, Norfolk Catholic
|Jack Towne, Millard South
|Jesse Ulrich, Ord
|Landon Weber, Adams Central
|Bryce Zimmerer, Creighton
|T.J. Skradski, Omaha Skutt
|NORTH COACHES
|SOUTH COACHES
|Paul Limongi, Omaha Burke
|Glen Snodgrass, York
|Blake Beebout, Valentine
|Matt Maltsberger, York
|Brock Eichelberger, O’Neill
|Jamie Opfer, Seward
|Chris Seebohm, Alliance
|Kam Lenhart, Fairbury
|Ben Ryan, Omaha Burke
|Matt Kern, York
|Andy Schatzberg, Omaha Burke
|Eric Ryan, Overton
About the Nebraska Shrine Bowl
The Shrine Bowl of Nebraska is the state’s most prestigious high school all-star sports event. The 501(c)(3) non-profit produces annual events and related activities to raise funds and awareness to benefit Shriners Hospitals for Children.
Shriners Hospitals for Children is a healthcare system of 22 hospitals dedicated to improving the lives of children by providing pediatric specialty care, innovative research, and outstanding teaching programs for medical professionals. Children up to the age of 18 are eligible for care and receive all services in a family-centered environment, regardless of the patients’ ability to pay.
The 61st Annual Nebraska Shrine Bowl will be played Saturday, June 1, 2019, in Kearney, at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium on the campus of the University of Nebraska—Kearney. For more information, visit www.neshrinebowl.org.
