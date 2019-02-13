Rosters Released For 61st Nebraska Shrine Bowl Football Game

The Nebraska Shrine Bowl Board of Directors have released the rosters for the 61st Annual Nebraska Shrine Bowl Game.

Head Coaches Paul Limongi (Omaha Burke HS) and Glen Snodgrass (York HS) together with their coaching staffs each chose from nominated seniors in their designated regions to represent their respective high schools, as well as North or South, in the 2019 Nebraska Shrine Bowl.

NORTH TEAM SOUTH TEAM Kodjo Atikphou, Grand Island Cole Aniello, Millard West Ryan Bena, Creighton Prep Edwen Baptista, Friend Koby Brandenburg, Central City Quinn Butzke, Centennial Mehki Butler, Omaha North Hunter Chilton, Gretna Cedric Case, Lincoln High John Christensen, Bruning-Davenport Tyler Chadwick, Omaha Burke Baily Darnell, Auburn Connor Cowling, Norfolk Jaiden Davis, Lincoln Southeast Jackson Creek, Millard North Joe Dworak, Lincoln Pius X Shane Dailey, Jr., Bellevue West Jarod Epperson, Omaha Skutt Sid DeMayo, Mt. Michael Colin Giron, McCook Lane Edis, Mullen Taevyn Grixby, Lincoln Southwest Grayson Garey, Broken Bow D.J. Gross, McCook Trenton Harbor, Gothenburg Tyson Guzman, Omaha Westside Jack Hasz, Creighon Prep Gabe Heins, Kearney Jacob Herbek, GICC Jackson Hirschfeld, Centennial Mason Hiemstra, Alliance Torrence Jackson, Omaha Central Garrett Hustedt, Mt. Michael Austin Jablonski, Lincoln Pius X Cooper Jewett, Elkhorn South Joseph Krause, Seward Caden Johnson, Wahoo Bishop Neumann Nick Leader, Lincoln Southwest Chris Jones, Lincoln High Alex Lewis, Omaha South Rhett Jordan, Waverly Jayden Merriman, Millard South Kaden Kneifl, Wayne Mike McClanahan, Papillion LaVista South Sam Kolterman, Wahoo Brayden Miller, Kearney Quincy Nichols, Blair Riley Moses, Fillmore Central Steven Krawczyk, Omaha North Chase Norblade, Papillion LaVista South Lane McGinley, Valentine Nouredin Nouli, Norris Robert Pentecost, Papillion LaVista Garrett Nuss, Sutton Luke Reimer, Lincoln North Star Caden Opfer, Gretna Keegan Reitschneider, Scottsbluff Lucas Paloucek, Ogallala Jackson Ritchhart, Fremont Cade Reichardt, Aurora Alex Rodgers, Omaha Roncalli Catholic PJ Schaben, Seward Dylan Sales, Omaha Burke Barrett Sellon, Lincoln East Logan Schuelke, Waverly Braden Sellon, Lincoln East Sam Sims, Grand Island Garrett Snodgrass, York Jack Sutton, Wahoo Noah Stafursky, York Joe Teten, Norfolk Catholic Jack Towne, Millard South Jesse Ulrich, Ord Landon Weber, Adams Central Bryce Zimmerer, Creighton T.J. Skradski, Omaha Skutt NORTH COACHES SOUTH COACHES Paul Limongi, Omaha Burke Glen Snodgrass, York Blake Beebout, Valentine Matt Maltsberger, York Brock Eichelberger, O’Neill Jamie Opfer, Seward Chris Seebohm, Alliance Kam Lenhart, Fairbury Ben Ryan, Omaha Burke Matt Kern, York Andy Schatzberg, Omaha Burke Eric Ryan, Overton

About the Nebraska Shrine Bowl

The Shrine Bowl of Nebraska is the state’s most prestigious high school all-star sports event. The 501(c)(3) non-profit produces annual events and related activities to raise funds and awareness to benefit Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Shriners Hospitals for Children is a healthcare system of 22 hospitals dedicated to improving the lives of children by providing pediatric specialty care, innovative research, and outstanding teaching programs for medical professionals. Children up to the age of 18 are eligible for care and receive all services in a family-centered environment, regardless of the patients’ ability to pay.

The 61st Annual Nebraska Shrine Bowl will be played Saturday, June 1, 2019, in Kearney, at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium on the campus of the University of Nebraska—Kearney. For more information, visit www.neshrinebowl.org.

