Ross Named New Boys Basketball Coach at Lincoln High

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 5)–Richie Ross will be Lincoln High’s new head boys basketball coach next season.

In a news release to KFOR Sports, Ross has been coaching 10 years, nine of which within the Links program as an assistant. A 2000 graduate of Lincoln High and an all-state athlete in football and basketball for the Links, Ross is a member of the University of Nebraska-Kearney and Nebraska High School Sports Halls of Fame. He earned his bachelor’s degree from UNK.

“Coach Ross utilizes both empathy and high expectations to build trust and rapport with Lincoln High student-athletes. He is passionate about the role athletics has in high school education and emphasizes the value of hard work on the court and in the classroom,” Lincoln High Athletics Director Pat Gatzemeyer said.

“I am committed to providing an excellent high school student-athlete experience. I love everything about basketball and the life lessons that it provides. I look forward to building a program and having the opportunity to continue teaching young men how to play the game of basketball at Lincoln High School,” Ross said.

Ross also teaches in Lincoln Public Schools, serving as a health and physical education teacher at Lincoln East High School.