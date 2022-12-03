Rosa Parks Way To Close December 4 for Utility Work

(KFOR News December 3, 2022) Rosa Parks Way between South Folsom and South Ninth streets will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, December 4 while Lincoln Electric System removes overhead power lines. The work is being done to facilitate future development of the South Haymarket Park.

The recommended detour is South Folsom Street to West “A” Street to South Ninth Street.

Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures. Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work zone. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) appreciates the public’s patience during this work. LTU project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.

For more information on this project, contact Shane Dostal, LTU, at 402-525-7852 or [email protected], or Zac Slagle, LES, at 402-416-3367 or [email protected]. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.