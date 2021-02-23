Rona strikes again

Silhouettes of crowd at a rock concert
When will it end? If you are dying to see a live concert in-person this summer, this might put a dent in your plans. France’s 2021 Hellfest has officially been cancelled. The festival was scheduled to feature System Of A Down, Korn, Judas Priest, and Deftones over the weekend of June 18-20. Organizers say they didn’t have a choice because of tight COVID-19 restrictions still in place.
“We are well aware that the health situation requires everyone to be cautious. However, these measures are more or less the same as last year resulting in a ‘dead summer’ for the festivals and culture in general.”
We all hope that this trend won’t continue thru the entire year.