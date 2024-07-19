‘Rolling Stone’ names Limp Bizkit’s Chocolate Starfish the worst album cover of all time

Limp Bizkit was never exactly a critically acclaimed band, and now they’re catching flack for their album artwork, too.

Rolling Stone has ranked what it calls the 50 worst album covers of all time, with the Bizkit’s 2000 effort Chocolate Starfish and the Hot Dog Flavored Water earning the (dis)honor of the #1 spot.

“Five Gollum-looking dudes lolling around on a bed of nitrate-infused meat? Sure, that’s a fair representation of Limp Bizkit,” Rolling Stone observes. “This cover … is both tacky and gross, but at least it works as a warning label: What you see is what you get.”

Coming up behind Chocolate Starfish at #2 is Roger Daltrey‘s 1975 solo effort Ride a Rock Horse, followed by Creed‘s Weathered at #3. Also on the list are Metallica‘s Black Album, Van Halen‘s Balance, Anthrax‘s Fistful of Metal, Bon Jovi‘s Slippery When Wet and Ozzy Osbourne‘s Down to Earth.

