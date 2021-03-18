Rockstar= Wealth

Single record on desk
I’m totally guilty of this. Well they’re Rockstars so they must be stupid rich! Apparently not the case when it comes to many bands. Take Chevelle for instance. They’ve sold more than 6 million albums in their career – and barely have a dime to show for it. In a recent interview the band lashed out at record labels, declaring “We haven’t made any money off of record sales, album sales. It’s all gone to major labels.”
Singer Pete Loeffler said “We’ve sold six million albums for Epic Records, and they’ve made 50 million dollars. That seems fair? There are a lot of bands in this position. Way more than you or I are aware of. As a band, getting a record deal was always the goal. That should not be the goal anymore. Make your own music label. Sign your band to the label. Rep your own band and make the money you deserve.
