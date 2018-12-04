Rocket Baby Dolls aka MUSE

This video has pretty much everything sci-fi from the 80’s. EVERYTHING. Even Terry Crews! Muse won a battle of the bands in 1994 under the name Rocket Baby Dolls so they used it here! Back to the Future look, Gremlins, Ghostbusters, Vampires. Look no further. Good song too! Interesting thing about the album “Simulation Theory” is that the album is influenced by the 80’s pop culture and the cover designed by Kyle Lambert artist for Stranger Things. They’ll have a video for every track on the album too!