Rock is dead?

Gene Simmons may be right. Rock may be dead. But to what extent? He made some really good points in the article. Where’s the next BIG THING, the next GROUND BREAKING BAND? That band may be right under our nose but we won’t hear them because they may not get the chance to be heard. I don’t really know to what extent streaming services have taken advantage of the artist. The record company will always win no matter what. There are so many great baby bands out there right now trying to keep it all going but have had to get a real job while waiting to go out and tour. Touring is one of the main reasons bands are able to survive. Unless you’re a huge artist like Metallica, AC/DC or the Foo Fighters, you’re probably struggling right now. IF we all knew what an artist made on the sale of a download of a specific song, we’d be blown away on how much the artist doesn’t make. Make up your own mind. Read Gene’s interview. I agree with him and have much respect for Gene no matter what others think of his comments. You have to look deeper into what he’s really saying. Look deeper with the link from Loudwire below.
