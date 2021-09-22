Roca Berry Farm Rewrites Admission Policy on Facebook
(KFOR NEWS September 22, 2022) Owners of Roca Berry Farm has posted the following admission revision on its Facebook page:
“A group of teenagers, ages 13 to 15, arrived on the farm with the intent to cause physical harm to guests, staff, and the property. Unfortunately, they were successful and our deepest regrets and heartfelt sympathies go out to those affected by this group. While we are pleased that the incident resulted in no serious injuries, we find these actions to be reprehensible and intolerable.
Roca Berry Farm has been providing a safe and fun family environment for decades, and it breaks our hearts that our guests and staff would be the targets of violent and illegal behavior on our property. We are committed to move forward from this incident in a way that will not allow something like this to occur again.
Moving forward, when night time activities resume this Friday Sept 24, no one ages 15 or under will be allowed on the farm without an adult. We are also adding additional lights in the parking lot and areas where the haunts take place, along with increased security presence. After 5pm (with purchase of 1 or more nighttime attractions tickets) we are offering 1 chaperone per group into the farm for $10 and that will come with a $5 Roca Buck, for which they can spend on food or beverages while waiting.
We feel these changes will result in a more enjoyable and favorable experience for our guests and staff.“