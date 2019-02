As most of you were sleeping, Police were busy handling a call on a report of a robbery at a northeast Lincoln convenience store.

Police confirmed to KFOR News they were called to the Kwik Shop at Touzalin Avenue and Fremont Streets, about a report of a robbery shortly after 4:30am Tuesday.

There were no immediate details from LPD about what happened, since it was early in the investigation.

KFOR News hopes to get more details from Tuesday’s police media briefing.