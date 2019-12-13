      Weather Alert

Robbery Reported At East Lincoln Bank Friday Morning

Dec 13, 2019 @ 9:23am

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 13)–Some updated information regarding a robbery Friday inside the Lincoln Federal Savings Bank at 70th and “O” streets.

Lincoln Police Sgt. Ed Sheridan told KFOR News at the scene that a white man about 35 to 45-years-old walked in with a cardboard Coors Light beer box, armed with a semi-automatic handgun and demanded money.  He took off with an undisclosed amount of money and headed east, then south on foot.

A K-9 unit could not track down the suspect.

Sgt. Sheridan says the man is 6-foot with a larger build, has a gray beard, wearing a red and white baseball cap, dark-green puffy coat, sunglasses and a blue and white bandana partially covering his face.

No one inside the bank was hurt.  If you have any information about this suspect, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000.

9:30am (initial report)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 13)–Lincoln Police are investigating a reported robbery that happened around 9am Friday at the Lincoln Federal Savings Bank at 70th and “O”.

Initial reports indicate a white male with a beard, 6-feet tall with a larger build, about 60-years-old, wearing a red and grayish-looking baseball cap, sunglasses, blue and white bandana over his face and a dark green puffy coat got money and took off out the front door facing “O” Street.   The money apparently was put into a cardboard beer carton.

Police are still looking for this man. If you see him, call Police at 402-441-6000.

 