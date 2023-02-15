Robbery at Southeast Lincoln Auto Parts Store

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 15)–Police are investigating a robbery from late Tuesday night at a southeast Lincoln auto parts store.

Officers were called to the Auto Zone near 56th and Nebraska Parkway, where they contacted employees who said an unknown man walked into the store and threatened them with a knife and demanded money from the register. The suspect then demanded a wallet from one of the employees, before take off on foot.

Police say officers did recover an 8 inch knife south of Shady Creek Drive. No one has been arrested.