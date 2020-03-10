Robbery At South Lincoln Pharmacy Under Investigation
LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 10)–Lincoln Police are investigating a reported robbery around 9:15am Tuesday at Stockwell Pharmacy off of 27th and Stockwell. Police describe the suspect as a white male, last seen wearing a black hoodie, had his face covered and was wearing denim pants. LPD had put up a perimeter in the area looking for the suspect. No reports, yet, of any injuries.
