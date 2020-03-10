      Weather Alert

Robbery At South Lincoln Pharmacy Under Investigation

Mar 10, 2020 @ 10:30am

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 10)–Lincoln Police are investigating a reported robbery around 9:15am Tuesday at Stockwell Pharmacy off of 27th and Stockwell.  Police describe the suspect as a white male, last seen wearing a black hoodie, had his face covered and was wearing denim pants.  LPD had put up a perimeter in the area looking for the suspect.  No reports, yet, of any injuries.

This is a developing story.  Stay with KFOR FM103.3/1240AM and kfornow.com for the latest information. 

