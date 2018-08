Five people outside an apartment near 40th and Baldwin were robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday afternoon.

Lincoln Police say said the victims reported that three men showed up, two of the men were known to the victims, and one had a handgun. The three men demanded their belonging and stole over $300 worth of cell phones and jewelry before fleeing the scene.

The situation is still under investigation.

