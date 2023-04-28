Rob Zombie curating series of previously unreleased classic horror movie soundtracks

Rob Zombie is helping to bring never-before-released classic horror movie soundtracks to the light of day.

The shock rocker and filmmaker has announced a series in partnership with Waxwork Records called Rob Zombie Presents, which will feature a personally curated selection of soundtracks, many of which were previously unavailable.

“I have always been a huge fan of movie soundtracks. So I jumped at the opportunity to work with Waxwork on this project,” Zombie says. “I can’t wait to release these albums. So many of these films are greatly under appreciated and, they all contain such great music. So, to be able to release these deluxe packages is a dream come true.”

The first entry in Rob Zombie Presents will be the soundtrack to the 1932 movie White Zombie, which, of course, inspired the name of Zombie’s band White Zombie. You can order it now via WaxworkRecords.com.

