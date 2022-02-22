Rob sings the blues

Vintage microphone on stage.
The very first concert I attended was Judas Priest on the Screaming for Vengence tour at Pershing Center. Since seeing Rob roll out onto the stage on a Harley Davidson, he’s put out more successful Judas Priest albums, solo efforts and with the band Fight. Rob Halford is branching once again with a solo blues album.
In a recent interview Rob said “Without the blues, we wouldn’t have rock and roll…I think most metal musicians would acknowledge the blues for playing such an important role.” Rob will be working with his brother Nigel and nephew Alex – son of Judas Priest bassist Ian Hill – both of whom played on Halford’s 2019 Christmas album Celestial.
Look forward to it Rob!
