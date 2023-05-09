Rob Halford, Nikki Sixx, Steven Tyler & more featured on Dolly Parton’s ﻿’Rockstar﻿’ album

Dolly Parton‘s long-teased rock album Rockstar finally has an official track list.

The artists featured on the record include Judas Priest‘s Rob Halford, Mötley Crüe‘s Nikki Sixx and John 5, Aerosmith‘s Steven Tyler, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, Kid Rock and Heart‘s Ann Wilson, as well as Beatles legends Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, Fleetwood Mac‘s Stevie Nicks, Elton John, Peter Frampton, Pat Benatar and Blondie‘s Debbie Harry.

“I’m so excited to finally present my first Rock and Roll album Rockstar!” Parton says. “I am very honored and privileged to have worked with some of the greatest iconic singers and musicians of all time and to be able to sing all the iconic songs throughout the album was a joy beyond measure. I hope everybody enjoys the album as much as I’ve enjoyed putting it together!”

Parton previously said she wanted to reunite Robert Plant and Jimmy Page for a cover of Led Zeppelin‘s “Stairway to Heaven” for the album. While that didn’t happen, Rockstar does include a rendition of “Stairway” featuring Lizzo.

Rockstar is due out November 17. It includes a mix of nine originals and 21 covers for a total of 30 tracks. Here’s the track list:

“Rockstar” (special guest Richie Sambora)

“World on Fire”

“Every Breath You Take” (feat. Sting)

“Open Arms” (feat. Steve Perry)

“Magic Man” (feat. Ann Wilson with special guest Howard Leese)

“Long As I Can See the Light” (feat. John Fogerty)

“Either Or” (feat. Kid Rock)

“I Want You Back” (feat. Steven Tyler with special guest Warren Haynes)

“What Has Rock and Roll Ever Done for You” (feat. Stevie Nicks with special guest Waddy Wachtel)

“Purple Rain”

“Baby, I Love Your Way” (feat. Peter Frampton)

“I Hate Myself for Loving You” (feat. Joan Jett & The Blackhearts)

“Night Moves” (feat. Chris Stapleton)

“Wrecking Ball” (feat. Miley Cyrus)

“(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” (feat. Pink & Brandi Carlile)

“Keep on Loving You” (feat. Kevin Cronin)

“Heart of Glass” (feat. Debbie Harry)

“Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” (feat. Elton John)

“Tried to Rock and Roll Me” (feat. Melissa Etheridge)

“Stairway to Heaven” (feat. Lizzo & Sasha Flute)

“We Are the Champions”

“Bygones” (feat. Rob Halford with special guests Nikki Sixx & John 5)

“My Blue Tears” (feat. Simon Le Bon)

“What’s Up?” (feat. Linda Perry)

“You’re No Good” (feat. Emmylou Harris & Sheryl Crow)

“Heartbreaker” (feat. Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo)

“Bittersweet” (feat. Michael McDonald)

“I Dreamed About Elvis” (feat. Ronnie McDowell with special guest The Jordanaires)

“Let It Be” (feat. Paul McCartney & Ringo Starr with special guests Peter Frampton & Mick Fleetwood)

“Free Bird” (feat. Ronnie Van Zant with special guests Gary Rossington, Artimus Pyle and The Artimus Pyle Band)

