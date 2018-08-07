Road to Sturgis 2018

Tuesday Aug 7. Decided to cut the trip in two this year. Motel 6 left a light on for my riding partner Chris and I.Got caught in two rain storms in South Dakota on Sunday. Not fun riding in. There’s not a lot of places to pull over on I-29 on the way to Sioux Falls or when you get on to I-90 out of Sioux Falls to Sturgis. We got up early Monday morning and hit Rapid City Harley-Davidson. I’m on a quest to find more black parts for my bike. I HATE chrome. Doing everything I can to replace all of the chrome by either powder coating or replacing. Found a black ignition switch cover at the Performance Machine booth at the HD Dealership.If I can’t find replacement parts for most of my bike here, they don’t make it. planning on doing some riding today. Hit downtown yesterday to check it. it was a madhouse as usual. More later.

Make sure you go to my go to my previous blog to sign up for some seriously COOL Harley-Davidson 115 Anniversary gear

COOL shirt I found at Wall Drug

Home sweet home at the Pappy Hoel Camp Ground at the Full Throttle Saloon

KISS tribute band at Full Throttle Saloon

Rapid City Harley-Davidson