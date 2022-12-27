Road Rage Suspected In City’s Latest Homicide

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) December 27, 2022 – 23-year-old Karsen Rezac appeared in court Tuesday, charged with second degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony in the shooting death of 38-year-old Kupo Mleya.

Court documents shed more light on what lead up to police arriving at the intersection of 20th and Washington and finding Mleya inside his Jeep Patriot with critical gunshot wounds, which he did not survive. Officers said they also found multiple bullet holes in the Jeep and learned witnesses heard a car crash, then gunshots and saw a car flee.

The documents show further interviews led police to believe Rezac and Mleya, who didn’t know each other, were involved in a car accident. Following the accident, the documents allege Rezac shot Mleya multiple times.

Lincoln Police were able to locate and arrest Rezac by the license plate number of his car. He was arrested at a nearby intersection on Dec. 24.

Rezac is being held on $250,000 bond. he’ll have to post $25,000 to leave jail. He’ll go to court again in January.