Road Projects Starting

(KFOR NEWS June 15, 2020) One of the biggest projects starting Monday the 15th is the 56th & Yankee Hill Intersection Rehabilitation project. That will completely close 56th Street from Bridle Lane to Rebel Drive, as well as Yankee Hill from 52nd to 59th Streets.
Another area where pavement repairs will begin is Adams Street from 56th to 57th. That will feature an eastbound lane closure and is expected to last through the 18th.
Here are other areas where drivers can expect road work:
– 40th from A to D Streets (will include a northbound lane closure)
– 66th from Q to Vine Streets (will include various lane closures)
– 70th from Colfax to Havelock (will include alternating northbound and southbound lane closures)
– S Cotner Blvd. from L to N Streets (will include center and east lane closures)
– O Street from 10th to 11th Streets (will include a westbound outside through and right-turn lane closure)
