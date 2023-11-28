Road/Lane Closures This Week Due to Repairs, Construction

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 28)–Road work starts Tuesday in a couple of spots across Lincoln.

In southeast Lincoln, 56th Street and Old Cheney Road will have lane closures in that intersection for railroad cabinet repair that will run through Friday, but the intersection will be closed 9 to noon on Friday to test the railroad crossing arms. Use Nebraska Parkway to 48th Street over to Old Cheney Road as a detour.

Meanwhile, several lanes of 9th Street between “S” and “Q” Streets in downtown Lincoln will be closed for private construction work. That should be done by this Friday.