Road Closure for Utility Work Starts Wednesday

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 5)–Utility work will prompt a daily closure of 48th Street between “J” and “L” Streets starting Wednesday morning and wrapping up on Friday afternoon.

LTU officials say the daily closures will run from 8am until 3:30pm through Friday, when work is expected to be done. Business and home access will be maintained. Otherwise, the detour will be “O” Street to 56th Street to Randolph.

