RJD Super Deluxe release

Ronnie James Dio would have celebrated his 80th birthday July 10th. To celebrate Dio’s birthday, Rhino Records will release the ‘Super Deluxe’ edition of Dio’s Holy Diver.
The 4-disc set includes two versions of the album – a remastered version of the original album, and a new mix by Joe Barresi made from the original analog tapes. Along with the disc set, you’ll also get a full live concert from the band’s 1983 tour, and a fourth disc with previously unreleased outtakes and rarities.
Look for Holy Diver: Super Deluxe Edition July 8th.
Get more from Ultimate Classic Rock.com