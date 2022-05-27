      Weather Alert

RJD Super Deluxe release

May 27, 2022 @ 9:00am

Ronnie James Dio would have celebrated his 80th birthday July 10th.  To celebrate Dio’s birthday,  Rhino Records will release the ‘Super Deluxe’ edition of Dio’s Holy Diver.

The 4-disc set includes two versions of the album – a remastered version of the original album, and a new mix by Joe Barresi made from the original analog tapes. Along with the disc set, you’ll also get a full live concert from the band’s 1983 tour, and a fourth disc with previously unreleased outtakes and rarities.

Look for Holy Diver: Super Deluxe Edition July 8th.

