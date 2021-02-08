RJD Deluxe

I’ll probably take a lot of grief for this but I liked the Ronnie James Dio version of Black Sabbath better than Ozzy. I don’t hate the albums Ozzy did with BS, I just thought Heaven and Hell and Mob Rules albums were amazing. Black Sabbath is set to release deluxe versions of both albums.
We’ll get two rare live tracks from the upcoming deluxe reissues of Heaven and Hell and Mob Rules.The band shared a performance of “Neon Knights” from their 1980 U.S. tour and a version of “Voodoo” from their 1981 New Year’s Eve show in London.Both deluxe editions will be packed with bonus tracks including b-sides, remixes, and live tracks. They’ll be out in 2-CD and 2-LP formats March 5th.
More info from loudwire