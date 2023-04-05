Rival Sons pull off a heist in new “Bird in the Hand”

Rival Sons have premiered the video for “Bird in the Hand,” a track off the band’s upcoming album, DARKFIGHTER.

The clip follows the “Do Your Worst” outfit after they’ve successfully pulled off a heist. However, the celebrating at the safe house soon stops when, as is often the case in these situations, one of them betrays the others.

You can watch the “Bird in the Hand” video streaming now on YouTube.

DARKFIGHTER, the follow-up to 2019’s Feral Roots, drops June 2. Another companion record, LIGHTBRINGER, is due out later this year.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

