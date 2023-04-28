Rival Sons premiere new ﻿’DARKFIGHTER﻿’ track, “Guillotine”

Rival Sons have premiered a new song called “Guillotine,” a track off the band’s upcoming album, DARKFIGHTER.

“Guillotine” is the fourth and final track to be released off of DARKFIGHTER ahead of its June 2 due date, following “Nobody Wants to Die,” “Rapture” and “Bird in the Hand.”

You can listen to “Guillotine” now via digital outlets.

Along with DARKFIGHTER, Rival Sons are putting out another album, LIGHTBRINGER, later this year.

Rival Sons will launch a U.S. tour May 11 in Oklahoma City. They’re also playing shows with The Smashing Pumpkins this summer.

