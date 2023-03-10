Rival Sons drop new single “Bird In The Hand,” announce summer tour dates

Rival Sons have unleashed another track from their forthcoming album, DARKFIGHTER, due out June 2, and announced a new batch of tour dates.

The song is called “Bird In The Hand,” and singer Jay Buchanan says of the track, “You can burn through a whole lot of time just trying to find your lane, your realized intention. At some point you accept reincarnation as a waking process. Build, refine and burn again and again, and the lyric, ‘A bird in the hand, now that’s a miracle I can believe’ is the immersive commitment to the present.”

The band will kick off their five-week headlining DARKFIGHTER Tour on May 11 in Oklahoma City, with support from The Record Company, The Black Angels and Starcrawler on various dates. The tour wraps up June 18 in Denver, Colorado; tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Check out RivalSons.com for details.

Guitarist Scott Holiday says in a statement that they’re planning to play DARKFIGHTER in its entirety on the tour, as well as “familiar songs and a few deeper cuts.”

In addition, Rival Sons will perform at the Welcome to Rockville and Sonic Temple festivals. Starting March 26, they’ll join Greta Van Fleet for a handful of shows.

As previously reported, DARKFIGHTER is one of two new albums the band is releasing this year. The second one, LIGHTBRINGER, will be out in late 2023. Both albums, which are the first new releases from Rival Sons since 2019’s Feral Roots, were produced by the band’s longtime collaborator Dave Cobb.

