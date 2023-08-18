Rival Sons’ ﻿’DARKFIGHTER’﻿ companion ‘﻿LIGHTBRINGER’﻿ due out in October

Rival Sons have shared the details for LIGHTBRINGER, a companion to the band’s latest album, DARKFIGHTER.

LIGHTBRINGER is set to arrive October 20, four months after DARKFIGHTER dropped in June.

“When you do two albums back-to-back like this, there are a lot of things to think about,” says guitarist Scott Holiday. “The first record has to pack enough of a punch and tell enough of a story for the second half to have an even bigger impact. We balanced them out with energy and meaning, but the follow-up always needed to deliver a bigger blow. I think LIGHTBRINGER provides this.”

You can listen to the first LIGHTBRINGER single, “Sweet Life,” now via digital outlets.

Rival Sons are currently on tour opening for The Smashing Pumpkins.

Here’s the LIGHTBRINGER track list:

“Darkfighter”

“Mercy”

“Redemption”

“Sweet Life”

“Before the Fire”

“Mosaic”

