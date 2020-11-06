Risk Dial Turns Red

Lincoln, NE (November 6, 2020) Lincoln’s Covid 19 Risk Dial has been raised to the RED Category. According to the official definition, RED means the risk of community spread of the virus is “Severe”.
After several weeks of hovering just below, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced the change today. The City County Health Department reported 90 new confirmed cases of the virus today, bringing the total to 10,545 since last March. 50 people have died from Covid 19 in Lancaster County, including five in the past week.
In making the announcement, the Mayor also announced that her husband, Scott, tested positive for Covid-19. She added that she and her children have no symptoms, but will quarantine for 14 days at home. Adding to the irony, she said, is that today is their wedding anniversary.
“Lincoln and Lancaster County residents should take action to minimize contact with others, and avoid interactions with others outside of their homes” she said, adding “we urge you to stay home.”
Health Director Pat Lopez said all businesses are urged to have their employees wear masks, even in buildings not open to the Public.
Russ Gronewold and Derrick Vance, the heads of Bryan and CHI Hospitals, each urged the public to take the threat of the virus seriously and follow the directed health measures.
Lincoln Public School Superintendent Steve Joel said the Schools will continue to adjust the pandemic plan. He also said that some classes have been moved to Remote Learning, as needed, where staff shortages have occurred.
“We know that despite the dial being in red, that we can best serve the community by having our schools open” he said. “LPS is committed to making changes when they are deemed necessary.”
He added that new options have been developed for families, “Lincoln Public Schools will continue offering in person classes” he said. “We are opening the Remote Learning Request form on the website while we are in red.” Joel asked that families allow at least two days for staff to verify the request, prepare materials for the students, and make the change.”
“We will do our best to communicate any changes to families as soon as possible.”
Todd Wiltgen of the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce said leaders of the Chamber support the efforts of the Mayor and Health Department to hold down the spread of the virus.
