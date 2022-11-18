Rifle, Wrench Set Taken From Unlocked Vehicle In West Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 18)–A .223 caliber rifle and a socket wrench set are missing from an unlocked vehicle, taken sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning from the area of NW 15th and West “S” Street.

Lincoln Police Captain Todd Kocian said the total loss is around $759. Kocian adds the victim said he thought he locked his vehicle when it parked it for the night, but officers found no signs of a forced entry or any other damage.

No arrests have been made and if you have any information on this theft, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.