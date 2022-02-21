      Weather Alert

Ride with Bowie

Feb 21, 2022 @ 10:53am
NEWPORT, ENGLAND - JUNE 13: David Bowie performs on stage on the third and final day of "The Nokia Isle of Wight Festival 2004" at Seaclose Park, on June 13, 2004 in Newport, UK. The third annual rock festival takes place during the Isle of Wight Festival which runs from June 4-19. (Photo by Jo Hale/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** David Bowie

Peloton has commissioned a series of new Bowie remixes for its cycling app Lanebreak. It’s one of the first licensing deals made by Warner Music, who purchased the rights to Bowie’s song catalog for $250 million earlier this year.

 

Read more from Inews

Blaze Events
Static X NEW SHOW DATE
5 months ago
Steve Vai NEW SHOW DATE
5 months ago
PUSCIFER
6 days ago
Welcome to Rockville
2 months ago
WAGE WAR
4 weeks ago
Connect With Us Listen To Us On