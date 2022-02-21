Ride with Bowie

NEWPORT, ENGLAND - JUNE 13: David Bowie performs on stage on the third and final day of "The Nokia Isle of Wight Festival 2004" at Seaclose Park, on June 13, 2004 in Newport, UK. The third annual rock festival takes place during the Isle of Wight Festival which runs from June 4-19. (Photo by Jo Hale/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** David Bowie
Peloton has commissioned a series of new Bowie remixes for its cycling app Lanebreak. It’s one of the first licensing deals made by Warner Music, who purchased the rights to Bowie’s song catalog for $250 million earlier this year.
