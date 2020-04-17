Ricketts: Will Find Solution Best For Nebraska
Lincoln, NE (April 17, 2020) Governor Pete Ricketts says the phased approach to re-opening the economy, announced by President Trump Thursday, is one document for 50 states. He said one solution will not work for every state or every country around the world.
“A one size fits all document is not going to work, so we’re going to be taking a look at it, in cooperation with our Federal Partners, and our local partners, and construct an approach that works for Nebraska.” He added, however, that nothing is going to change in April. Ricketts re-emphasized his “Three Weeks To Stay Home and Stay Healthy” campaign which says will help hold down the spread of the virus and help the State return to normal operation.